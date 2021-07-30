Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 658,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,969. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

