Five Star Bancorp Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

