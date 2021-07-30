Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 108.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.