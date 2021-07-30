Float Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $136,713.00 (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $136,713.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for $72.89 or 0.00181337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,486 coins and its circulating supply is 147,298 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

