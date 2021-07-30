Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $850.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.40 million and the highest is $863.80 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $462.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

