Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fluor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.92. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

