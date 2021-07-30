Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,400 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FFIC opened at $22.34 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

