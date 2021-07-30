Flux Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Flux has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and $200,018.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,491,745 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.