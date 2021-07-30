Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,151 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Fly Leasing worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94. Fly Leasing Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Fly Leasing had a negative net margin of 37.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. Analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

