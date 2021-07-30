Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.26 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after buying an additional 553,915 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after buying an additional 268,973 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.