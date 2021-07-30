Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,440.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,440 ($18.81) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.81), with a volume of 10490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,304.08. The firm has a market cap of £830.07 million and a P/E ratio of 39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

