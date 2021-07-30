Formula One Group (FWONA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61. Formula One Group has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

FWONA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

