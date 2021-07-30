Formula One Group (FWONB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

OTCMKTS:FWONB opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.56. Formula One Group has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.40.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

