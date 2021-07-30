Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $50.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

