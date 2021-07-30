Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233,473 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of Fortinet worth $59,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet stock opened at $274.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

