Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $16.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.00. 16,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.