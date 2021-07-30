Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $274.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.