Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $16.21 on Friday, hitting $258.00. 16,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 7,159.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,177,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,365,000 after buying an additional 12,996,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 185.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

