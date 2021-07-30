Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.44.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$57.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.74. The stock has a market cap of C$26.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.00.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

