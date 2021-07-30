Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Trading 4.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $72.05. 19,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,518,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fortive by 4,873,160.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 243,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.62.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.