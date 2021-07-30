Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FET opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

