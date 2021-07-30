Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.04

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $14.45. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1,955,139 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

