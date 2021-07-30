Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06. 8,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 950,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 25,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $301,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after acquiring an additional 577,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $14,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,575 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 387.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 490,886 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 390,182 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

