Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.86. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

