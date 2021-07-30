Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 0.86. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86.
About Foxtons Group
