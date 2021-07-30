Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Stock Position Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Franklin Financial Services worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 25.96%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

