Freicoin (FRC) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Freicoin has a total market cap of $321,739.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000239 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.