Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

FRA FRE traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €46.14 ($54.28). The company had a trading volume of 815,327 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.73.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

