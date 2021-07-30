Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.78 ($56.21).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.14 ($54.28) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.73.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

