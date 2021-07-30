frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Raised by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares during the period. frontdoor makes up 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.26% of frontdoor worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

