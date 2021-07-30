FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.67. 4,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJAN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000.

