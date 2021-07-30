Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 250,470 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 5.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

