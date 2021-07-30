Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 18,266 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.35. 192,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,834,357. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market cap of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.