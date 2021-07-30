Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $21.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,693.61. 28,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,983. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,470.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

