Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,052. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock worth $18,716,121 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

