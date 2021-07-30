Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical services. It provides a portfolio of Orthopedic Implants and Biologics. The Orthopedic Implants portfolio includes medical devices for Foot and Ankle, Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine. The Biologics portfolio includes Osteobiologics, Regenerative and Autologous.

