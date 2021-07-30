FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $239.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

