FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.