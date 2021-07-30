FYDcoin (FYD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,092.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,092.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 578,929,166 coins and its circulating supply is 550,642,649 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

