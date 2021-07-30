Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.1%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.32. Approximately 3,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 39.76% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

