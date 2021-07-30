Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 19,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,631. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.54.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
