Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 19,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,631. Galaxy Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

