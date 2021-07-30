Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,308,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GAXY stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

