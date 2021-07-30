Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the June 30th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of GALXF opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88. Galaxy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

