Galilel Price Up 18.8% Over Last Week (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Galilel has a market cap of $9,317.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galilel coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Galilel has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Galilel

Galilel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galilel’s official website is galilel.cloud.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Buying and Selling Galilel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galilel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

