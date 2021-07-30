Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,986.16

Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,986.16 ($25.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,085 ($27.24). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 2,075 ($27.11), with a volume of 188,605 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,986.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

