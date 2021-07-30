Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GCI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

GCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. began coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

