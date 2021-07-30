Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Garmin in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Garmin’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin has a 52-week low of $91.84 and a 52-week high of $158.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

