GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

