GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.