Geeq Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Geeq has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $5.33 million and $1.09 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

