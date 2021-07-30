Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 13,296 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

